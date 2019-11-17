Home > Business

Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 06:46 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to buy two 787-9 Dreamliner jets valued at $585 million at list prices.

Biman and Boeing announced the deal the 2019 Dubai Airshow on Sunday, according to a statement.
 
More to follow 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to the media between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, US, Oct10, 2019. REUTERS

China, US had ‘constructive’ phone call on trade

Planes with onion to arrive in two days: PM

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei advertisement in Shanghai, on May 28, 2019. The Trump administration is set to extend a license that will allow American companies to continue doing business with the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The New York Times

US to extend Huawei reprieve

15 tonnes of onions trashed in Ctg

Officials speaking to traders and customers during a mobile court by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection on the Mirpur-6 kitchen market in Dhaka on Friday to keep onion prices down. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Who’s to blame for onion price spiral?

Govt flying in onion from abroad

Onion price hike irks MPs

Onion makes Dhaka traders, customers cry

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.