Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2019 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 06:46 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to buy two 787-9 Dreamliner jets valued at $585 million at list prices.
Biman and Boeing announced the deal the 2019 Dubai Airshow on Sunday, according to a statement.
More to follow
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
