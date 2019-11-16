Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days

“We’ve started importing onion by cargo planes to solve the ongoing problem. Onion will arrive by air tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” she said while opening the Third National Council of the Awami Swechchhasebak League in Dhaka on Saturday.

She noted that onion cannot be preserved for long and so bad weather can cause a price hike sometimes.

“Onion prices have increased in many other countries, but I don’t know exactly why the prices are jumping abnormally here.”

The prime minister said she suspected there was a conspiracy behind the onion market turbulence.

“We want to check whether anyone is involved in the conspiracy,” she said.

Hasina warned against hoarding onion for manipulating the market. “They must keep in mind that onion rots fast. Now there are efforts to even sell rotten onion after drying.”

Onion price in India is also high now, around Rs 100 a kg, after the country’s production was hit by rains followed by drought, Hasina noted.

“So we have to go for import from other countries at high prices.”