Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 09:04 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said onion-laden planes are expected to land in Bangladesh in one or two days as the government is trying to control rising prices
“We’ve started importing onion by cargo planes to solve the ongoing problem. Onion will arrive by air tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” she said while opening the Third National Council of the Awami Swechchhasebak League in Dhaka on Saturday.
“Onion prices have increased in many other countries, but I don’t know exactly why the prices are jumping abnormally here.”
“We want to check whether anyone is involved in the conspiracy,” she said.
Hasina warned against hoarding onion for manipulating the market. “They must keep in mind that onion rots fast. Now there are efforts to even sell rotten onion after drying.”
“So we have to go for import from other countries at high prices.”
