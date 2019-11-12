Home > Business

UltraTech to sell its Bangladesh stake to HeidelbergCement for $29.5 million: report

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 09:01 PM BdST

UltraTech Cement Ltd has said it is selling off its entire stake in Bangladesh-based units to Germany's HeidelbergCement for an enterprise value of $29.5 million.
Related Stories

The units of the Aditya Birla Group firm in Bangladesh are Emirates Cement Bangladesh Ltd or ECBL and Emirates Power Company Ltd or EPCL.

File Photo: Vivek Agarwal, CEO of international business of UltraTech Cement, speaking at the launch of the product in Bangladesh at a Dhaka hotel on Apr 21, 2011.

File Photo: Vivek Agarwal, CEO of international business of UltraTech Cement, speaking at the launch of the product in Bangladesh at a Dhaka hotel on Apr 21, 2011.

UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited, UltraTech's UAE-based wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a "binding agreement with HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd for divesting its entire shareholding in ECBL and EPCL", The Economic Times reported citing a regulatory filing of the company.

"In terms of the agreement, UCMEIL will divest its entire shareholding at an enterprise value of BDT equivalent of USD 29.5 million subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals in compliance with the laws of Bangladesh," it said.

UltraTech Cement had a revenue of around $5 billion in 2018-19 financial year, according to the report.

Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata May 20, 2014. Reuters

Vodafone's future in India in doubt

Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of Uber, at the annual New York Times DealBook Conference in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Uber is making some headway

BTRC forcing us into paying illegal claim: GP

China's Jingye in talks to buy British Steel

The E-Commerce Mansion overlooking a sports complex in Ruzhou, China, Nov 2, 2019.

How bad is China’s debt?

Taka bond to be launched on London bourse Monday

Wholesale onion prices fixed

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS

China, US agree to roll back tariffs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.