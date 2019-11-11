BTRC is forcing GP into paying unlawful claim, says CEO Foley
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2019 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 07:15 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC is unlawfully forcing Grameenphone or GP into paying about Tk 125.8 billion in ‘dues found in audit’, the top mobile telecom operator has alleged.
“The BTRC is wrongfully trying to force us to pay the amount by falsely claiming it as ‘public money’,” its Chief Executive Officer Michael Foley told reporters in Dhaka on Monday.
He described how the BTRC’s action is leading to investment losses, delaying future capacity-building and tarnishing Bangladesh’s image as a lucrative investment destination.
“The principal claim is Tk 23 billion, which is not correct,” said Foley. “The BTRC, by intimidating us with unwarranted measures, is trying to collect money that does not belong to them.”
Speaking to reporters, Chief Marketing Officer Yasir Azman said Grameenphone is still prepared to settle the dispute with the regulator outside court in a transparent manner.
“Over the last 22 years, we’ve contributed Tk 731 billion to the national exchequer. The amount made up 54 percent of our total earnings during the time.”
Referring to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy to end the dispute, he said, “We fully support the process and the key principles discussed in the meeting on October 21.”
The principles laid out in the proposed MoU are that BTRC removes operational restrictions, the operators deposit an adjustable amount and take steps to remove legal cases, Yasir said.
“But the BTRC has chosen to disregard the directions set out by the ICT advisor, and is currently more interested in their court proceedings,” the CFO lamented.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel
- How bad is China’s debt? A city hospital is asking nurses for loans
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday
- Wholesale onion prices fixed at Tk 55-90 a kg in Dhaka’s Shyambazar
- Global stocks close in on record highs on US-China trade deal hopes
- China, US agree to roll back tariffs as part of trade deal -officials
- US accuses two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia
- Roche sees more prospects in Bangladesh market
- Bangladesh minister blames apparel makers undercutting competitors for falling exports
- BTRC’s stance on audit claim raises costs, harms customers, says Robi CEO
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Bangladesh to launch first taka bond on London bourse Monday