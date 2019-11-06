BTRC’s stance on audit claim raises costs, harms customers, says Robi CEO

The government is also losing billions of taka in revenue due to the decision of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, said Robi’s Chief Executive Officer Mahtab Uddin Ahmed on Tuesday.

The BTRC earlier claimed it was owed Tk 125.8 billion by Grameenphone and over Tk 8.67 billion by Robi in “unpaid dues found in audit”.

The telecom regulator subsequently ordered cuts in the bandwidth for Grameenphone and Robi and later on Jul 22, stopped issuing NOCs and approvals for different services in reprisal for the failure of the two top mobile telecom operators to pay the “dues” despite reminders.

When both measures failed, the BTRC served show-cause notices on both operators seeking an explanation for their continued failure to pay up.

But Mahtab believes the 'obstacles' being put up by the authorities are harming the interests of the common people as well as the BTRC itself.

“Our planned investment of $150 million for this year won't be taking place. The tax duty would have been around $15 million had we made the $150 million worth of imports," he said.

“The NBR is facing a direct loss here. Usually we pay the government more than 50 percent of the revenues earned from setting up towers using the imported equipment. Both BTRC and NBR are losing their shares of the revenue."

Addressing the growing pains of customers, Mahtab said they are being forced to pay higher prices while being deprived of proper service as the requisite equipment could not be installed. The demand for broader network coverage is also growing, he added.

"Supply means capacity. Even if the supply ceases, the demand remains unaffected. There's no scope for decreasing the price through competition among us as both the leading operators are facing same problems. Customers will receive lower quality service despite paying more for it. We're still managing it but our vendors are warning us of the upcoming network problems if the situation persists," said Mahtab.

"I'm unable to understand whose interest is being served by the BTRC's actions. This is creating pressure on the operators. The country and its people will bear the losses if we don't invest,” he added.

The situation will only worsen if the status quo remains for the next three months, he warned. The operators will have to consider cutting costs in the absence of any investment.

“There won't be any expense in the absence of investment. The two big players, with a market share of 80 percent, don't fear losing its customers. Other operators won't be able to create that capacity as it requires huge investment."

People are failing to understand that Robi is charging more because it lacks the capacity to provide adequate service, the CEO said.

“The ongoing trend is that when investments are reduced, loans and service capacity decline while prices escalate. This is because of the demand-supply dynamic."

Robi has no option but to increase the service price as it has to manage solely with in-house resources without being able to import network equipment due to the BTRC's denying NOCs, said the CEO.

Finance Minister AKM Mustafa Kamal blamed the operators for the failure to settle the dispute between the BTRC and Grameenphone and Robi.

"We had almost reached a solution. We agreed to comply with all of the agreements but then the issue was dragged into court," said Mahtab.

They were asked to settle the matter by paying Tk 250 million or Tk 500 million, he said. "I'm not aware of the legal side of it. BTRC is willing to settle the issue through the court while Robi believes it could be settled through bilateral discussions."

"We'll pay 100 percent of the amount if we're deemed responsible for the issue. But if we have to pay in order to reach a resolution, then shouldn't same apply to the other party?"

Robi will honour the court's decision even if it rules against them, according to the Robi CEO.

"However, this is an issue for the shareholders and not for the management. The shareholders can go to the international court if they feel, as their investments are at stake here.”

Robi will not cease its operations, said Mahtab. "It is impractical. Robi is a responsible organisation and will not abandon its customers. The situation has not dropped to that level,” he said.