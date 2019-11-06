Bangladesh minister blames apparel makers undercutting competitors for falling exports
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2019 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 09:22 PM BdST
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has blamed the apparel makers undercutting their competitors in wanting to attract more buyers for the falling export earnings.
His comment came in response to several demands made by the leaders of the industry in a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Amid falling RMG exports for a third consecutive month, they demanded reduced interest rates on bank loans, income tax withdrawal, cash incentives and easing of backlog in the ports to shore up the sector.
"The traders have a problem. It's their fault. They are not getting fair price because they themselves are undercutting the prices,” said the minister after the meeting.
Munshi, reminding that he himself is an apparel entrepreneur, said, “I know the problem. It is often seen that they have cut prices to get work orders. That has an impact on the total export earnings. ”
In the first four months of this fiscal year (July-October), the apparel exports dropped 6.67 percent year-on-year. The ready-made garment industry accounts for 85 percent of the total export earnings.
The commerce minister said he discussed with the RMG leaders their demands and the current state of the industry.
He admitted that a cargo-handling problem was challenging the businesses.
Tipu identified the interest rate as an important issue and said, “An elaborate discussion was made at the ECNEC meeting on how to reduce interest rate.”
The minister assured the businesses of taking their demands into consideration for staying competitive in the global market.
"I hope the assistance sought by the businesspeople will help increase our competitiveness once it is available to them."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh minister blames apparel makers undercutting competitors for falling exports
- BTRC’s stance on audit claim raises costs, harms customers, says Robi CEO
- BTRC’s stance on audit claim raises costs, harms customers, says Robi CEO
- Bangladesh has 6 promising sectors beyond RMG to diversify export: USAID study
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- Will prince’s $2 trillion target for Aramco backfire at IPO?
- Daraz preparing to celebrate 11.11 offers with pre-sale blitz
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- Flood of oil is coming, complicating efforts to fight global warming
- McDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
Most Read
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- US asks for trial documents of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury
- Former foreign minister Morshed Khan resigns from BNP
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Bangladesh has 6 promising sectors beyond RMG to diversify export: USAID study
- Stop same firms winning government contracts time and again: Hasina
- Officials say at least 15 killed in attack in Thailand's restive south
- Jahangirnagar University shuts as BCL ‘uprising’ liberates VC Farzana from siege