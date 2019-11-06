Bangladesh has 6 promising sectors beyond RMG to diversify export: USAID study
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2019 02:32 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 02:32 AM BdST
The United States has identified six “promising” industries beyond the ready-made garments or RMG to help Bangladesh diversify its export basket and stimulate new streams of economic growth.
The US government’s development arm, USAID, conducted the study named Comprehensive Private Sector Assessment or PSA and shared that in a programme on Tuesday in Dhaka.
In 2018-19, Bangladesh earned $40.53 billion by exporting goods. But 85 percent of the earnings came from the RMG sector.
The embassy said the US government through the USAID conducted the study in a show of bilateral support towards strengthening Bangladesh’s economy through diversification.
The assessment did not cover some traditional industries, including the energy sector as a whole.
The embassy said in collaboration with Bangladesh government, they will analyse the priority sectors identified in the report to explore specific strategies for investment and increased engagement with the local private sector in these fields.
The Inspira Advocacy and Consultancy Ltd, a Bangladeshi private consultation firm, helped to conduct the study between October 2018 and July 2019.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- Will prince’s $2 trillion target for Aramco backfire at IPO?
- Daraz preparing to celebrate 11.11 offers with pre-sale blitz
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- Flood of oil is coming, complicating efforts to fight global warming
- McDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
- Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
- Automation brings both prospects and risks to Bangladesh’s apparel industry
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- Mahathir says no to Goldman's 1MDB offer of under $2 billion to Malaysia - FT
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Jahangirnagar University shuts as BCL activists attack protesters
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- Allegations of 'extrajudicial' killings in the guise of a war on drugs in Bangladesh, says Amnesty International
- Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief
- Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday