Daraz preparing to celebrate 11.11 offers with pre-sale blitz

The second edition of the international campaign is “18 times bigger than Amazon Prime day and 2.5 times bigger than Black Friday,” the online retailer said in a media release.

The co-sponsors of the 11.11 single-day campaign are Dettol, Bata, Esquire Electronics Limited, Nokia, and Lux.

The brand partners are Harpic, Parachute, Fogg, ACI Foods, Nescafe, Shaver Shop, Wild Stone, Flormar Bangladesh, Nitol Electronics, TP-Link, Apex, Electra International Limited, RFL Electronics Limited, Walton Digi Tech, Umidigi, Alcatel, Infinix, Cacao, Joylife and ETOP.

The payment partners are Brac Bank, United Commercial Bank-UCB, Southeast Bank, Mercantile Bank, Dhaka Bank, and bkash.

Apart from this, the event partners of the campaign are Food Panda and Go Zayaan and the Restaurant partners are Red Window, Bheja Fry, Tokyo Express Dhanmondi, Nikkei, Mirage, Kabab-e-Haddi, Chunk, Cafe majlish, Coffeelicious Bailey road, Coffeelicious Uttara, Yukee central, Burger Lab and Altitude.

The most attractive products of the seller can be availed of at a nominal price of only Tk 1.

The “One Taka Game” includes gifts such as Car, Motorbike, mobile, TV, Fridge, AC, and many more. There are also many other offers including Tk 11 deals and more.

Apart from this, keeping the customer’s satisfaction in mind the pre-sale campaign is being held from Nov 1 to 10 where the customers can purchase selected brand products at even a lower price than 11.11 sale campaign, the retailer said.

The top pre-sale products include:

- Midea Non-Inverter Split Type Air Conditioner - 1.5 Ton at Tk 30,000 on Nov 3.

- Sony Bravia 43X7000F 4k Smart TV only at Tk 43,000 on Nov.

- Sharp SJ-EK341E - Top Mount Refrigerator only at Tk 36,700 on Nov 6.

- Whirlpool Magic Cook Deluxe Microwave Oven at Tk 7,182 on Nov 9.