Agrocorp wins tender to supply 50,000T wheat to Bangladesh

Published: 28 Oct 2019 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 03:36 AM BdST

Singapore-based trading house Agrocorp secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $255.46 a tonne, including CIF liner out, two officials with the country’s state grains buyer said on Sunday.
Five others competed for the tender from the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh’s grains purchasing agency, in which wheat with 12.5% protein content was sought for shipment 40 days after contract signing.

