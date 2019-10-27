Home > Business

Reliance to create $15 billion digital unit to pare telecom debt

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Oct 2019 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 12:57 AM BdST

India’s Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday said it would invest nearly $15 billion to create a digital services company as it seeks to cut debt at its telecom venture, potentially making way for the entry of a strategic investor.
Related Stories

Controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance’s debt burden has risen significantly since its telecoms unit Jio Infocomm entered India’s crowded mobile market in late 2016 offering free voice calls and cut-price data to build a massive consumer base.

The price war unleashed by Jio forced rivals to consolidate, driving companies such as Reliance Communications, controlled by Ambani’s younger brother, and Aircel out of business.

Reliance Industries will have rights to convert its 1.08 trillion rupee ($15.26 billion) investment in the new digital company into equity, the oil-to-retail conglomerate said in a statement.

The new unit will, in turn, invest the funds in Jio, making the telecoms venture almost net debt free by the end of March 2020.

The new digital services company - which also includes Jio’s news, movie and music apps - will also acquire Reliance’s equity investment of 650 billion rupees in Jio.

“Given the reach and scale of our digital ecosystem, we have received strong interest from potential strategic partners,” Reliance Chairman Ambani said in the statement.

“We will induct the right partners in our platform company, creating and unlocking meaningful value for RIL shareholders.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand in front of a display screen at Microsoft's new Oxford Circus store ahead of its opening in London, Britain July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Microsoft wins $10bn Pentagon contract

FILE PHOTO: Citigroup Latin America CEO Jane Fraser addresses a Brazil-US Business Council forum to discuss relations and future cooperation in Washington, US March 18, 2019. Reuters

Citigroup puts a woman in line to be its CEO

Bottles of Johnson's baby powder are displayed in a store in New York City, US, Jan 22, 2019. REUTERS

Walmart pulls J&J baby powder off shelves

Representational Photo Reuters

Japan’s KDDI keen to invest in 5G

No telco can post video content on social media

SC to GP: How much can you pay?

Bangladesh moves up on Doing Business index

RACE MF prices plunge

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.