IT freelancer registration from January, 2020: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman revealed the information at a workshop on the role of the media in promoting SME development and sustainability at the Economic Reporters’ Forum in Dhaka on Saturday.

Some 600,000 to 700,000 IT freelancers are working in Bangladesh now and they are earning significant amounts of foreign currency, he noted.

But they still face different problems ranging from social status to payment, Salman said.

A database would be developed for registering the IT freelancers and certificates would be awarded to them so that they can get their due recognition, avail bank loans and other facilities, he said.

“The work is in the final stage. The registration will start in January next year,” he added.

He emphasised skills development to face the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution or 4IR.

Concerted efforts are needed to build skilled human resources in the country to face the challenges, Salman said.

He also stressed the need for prioritising SMEs, saying the small and medium enterprises are the foundation of any economy.

Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim, BSCIC Chairman Md Mostaque Hassan and Team Lead of the European Commission in Bangladesh Manfred Fernholz, also spoke at the programme chaired by ERF President Saiful Islam Dilal.

ERF General Secretary SM Rashedul Islam also delivered speech. Team Leader, Technical Assistance to BSCIC Ali Sabet made a power-point presentation on the topic.

Poverty Reduction through Inclusive and Sustainable Markets (PRISM) project, funded by the EU, organised the workshop.