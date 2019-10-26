Credibility key to branding products, says Atiur Rahman
Published: 26 Oct 2019 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 08:57 PM BdST
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman has suggested presenting a product in an easy language, and humane and credible way for branding.
He made the suggestion while speaking at an event on PR & Brand Comms Summit 2019 at the Krishibid Institution Complex in Dhaka on Saturday.
“Gaining the general people’s trust is a must to make a product popular. For this, the most pressing need is morality. This morality helps gain trust of the people even during troubled times. ”
Benchmark PR Director AFM Asaduzzaman chaired the inaugural session of the summit.
Communication firm Ra’dia Inc organised the summit in association with Dream Deviser and ShobdoKolpoDrum.
Dhaka International University is the knowledge partner and BoxOffice BD is the photography partner of the summit while bdnews24.com is the media partner.
WARNING:
