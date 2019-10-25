Home > Business

Govt to stop telcos post video content on social media

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Oct 2019 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 12:35 AM BdST

The government will stop mobile telecom operators posting video contents on social media, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud say, in a move aimed to boost TV revenues from commercials.

"Television advertisement is declining because of social media. Contents created by the mobile phone operators are being released on Facebook,” he said at a roundtable organised by the Broadcast Journalist Center at Kakrail Press Institute in Dhaka on Thursday.

“They have been given licences only for providing voice call services. They are not allowed to create video contents and post them on social media. ”

A Facebook delegation has visited Bangladesh. “We had a discussion with them about the issue. The government is working to stop it,” said Mahmud.

The government is also working on whether the national identity card can be made mandatory in opening a Facebook account in a move aimed at preventing the spread of false information through social media, he added.

The Broadcast Act is now at the law ministry for scrutiny. It will ensure legal protection of journalists’ jobs and other facilities once the Act is passed, said the information minister.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Photo Reuters

Japan’s KDDI keen to invest in 5G

No telco can post video content on social media

SC to GP: How much can you pay?

Bangladesh moves up on Doing Business index

RACE MF prices plunge

Sarah Kamal new chief of JCI

France sending down business team

Bangladesh-EU agenda talks begin

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.