SC asks Grameenphone: How much can you pay?
Supreme Court Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2019 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 04:42 PM BdST
The top court has asked Grameenphone to provide an estimate of the minimum amount it can pay up now to clear Tk 125.8 billion in 'unpaid dues' to the telecom regulator.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain gave the mobile operator until Oct 31 to respond after hearing a petition by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC challenging a High Court order on the disputed audit claim.
Lawyers AM Amin Uddin and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh appeared on behalf of Grameenphone while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented BTRC.
The High Court on Oct 17 froze for two months a lower court order requiring Grameenphone to clear the audit demand.
"The court directed Grameenphone's lawyers to provide an estimate of the minimum amount the company can pay now. The court will pass an order on Oct 31."
Besides Grameenphone, another telecom operator Robi also has over Tk 8.67 billion in unpaid bills, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC.
In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.
It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sept 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Reforms pay off as Bangladesh moves up 8 places in World Bank’s Doing Business rankings
- JCI elects new executives, Sarah Kamal new chief
- France sending business delegation as Bangladesh seeks investments
- All 10 RACE Asset Management mutual funds trading below half the face value
- Canada named top nation for entrepreneurs doing good in global poll as US falls
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- Reliance reaps record profit from consumer-facing growth
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
- Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
- Bangladesh players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
- Players lift strike as Bangladesh Cricket Board accepts pay hike, better facilities
- BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon, 20 others
- Government makes 156 officers additional secretaries
- Bangladesh enforcing much-awaited road safety law from Nov 1
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- Ensure safety and maintenance of aircraft, says PM Hasina