SC asks Grameenphone: How much can you pay?

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain gave the mobile operator until Oct 31 to respond after hearing a petition by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC challenging a High Court order on the disputed audit claim.

Lawyers AM Amin Uddin and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh appeared on behalf of Grameenphone while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented BTRC.

The High Court on Oct 17 froze for two months a lower court order requiring Grameenphone to clear the audit demand.

"We applied for a stay on the High Court order. We filed the leave to appeal on Wednesday. The court heard the arguments of both sides today but it didn't pass any order," said Khandeker Reza.

"The court directed Grameenphone's lawyers to provide an estimate of the minimum amount the company can pay now. The court will pass an order on Oct 31."

Besides Grameenphone, another telecom operator Robi also has over Tk 8.67 billion in unpaid bills, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.

It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sept 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.