JCI elects new executives, Sarah Kamal new chief

She is a professional consultant and serves as a Director of Indenting and Solar Company, says a statement.



Arman Khan and Sakib Ahmed have been elected as the Executive Vice Presidents.



Khan is Director of Magnus Corporation Ltd, an ICT solutions company that works to “bring right technology to right people".



Ahmed is Deputy Managing Director of Broadway Group.



Abrar Hossain Sayem, Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, Abu Taleb Siddique and Shahedul Azam have been elected as Vice Presidents.



Erfan Haque has been elected as General Legal Counsel, Ismat Jahan as Secretary General, Salehin F Nahian as Treasurer and Mehedi Hossain as Training Commissioner. Irfan Islam is the immediate past president of the organisation.



Mehnaz Huda, Mahira Habib, Shaheen Ismail (Mona), Asib Akram Auvi, Ashim Kumar Das and Abdullah Safi were elected as Directors.



JCI says it works with youth aged 18 to 40 years for the "advancement of the global community by providing the opportunity for young people to develop the leadership skill, social responsibility, fellowship and entrepreneurship necessary to create positive change".