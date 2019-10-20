Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
Reazul Bashar and Liton Haider, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 12:20 AM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 01:23 AM BdST
The government will not approve without scrutiny Brazil’s offer to sell beef to Bangladesh in exchange for garment, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said amid opposition from local livestock industry leaders.
“There’s no scope for taking a decision without review. The country’s interests come first,” Munshi said in a statement on Saturday.
Tipu Munshi. File Photo
They fear those related to the sector in the rural areas will suffer the most if the government accepts Brazil’s proposal when Bangladesh has already achieved, according to officials, self-sufficiency in meat.
“The rural economy will be affected most if meat import increases, because livestock is a driver of the rural economy,” said M Nazrul Islam, president of Animal Health Companies Association of Bangladesh.
Women were also involved with livestock farming in villages, he said.
“Bangladesh will become one of the top meat producers in the world soon as in fish and vegetables,” he said adding that beef imports are unnecessary.
Lutfor Rahman, the lessee of the Gabtoli Cattle Market in Dhaka, claimed meat import has caused sales at the market to decline by at least 20 percent.
Import is unnecessary because Bangladesh is sel-sufficient in meat, livestock farmers and traders say.
In September, 10 organisations related to the sector held a press conference demanding that frozen beef import be banned to safeguard the local farmers.
Sharif Ahmed Chowdhury, former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, said at the programme that Bangladesh needs about 7.3 million tonnes meat annually to meet the daily need for 120 gram per head.
The country produced over 7.5 million tonnes meat from cattle, chicken and duck, he added.
Munshi also admitted that there was no need for import of meat now, praising the government’s efforts to develop the livestock industry.
“Local industries must be protected while signing FTAs with other countries. Efforts are on to sign FTAs for expansion of global trade considering every aspect.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Reliance reaps record profit from consumer-facing growth
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
- Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
- Emerging markets come off the boil for Nestle and Unilever
- Govt moves to appoint administrators in Grameenphone, Robi
- Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim
- Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit four international markets
- Huawei reports stronger sales growth
- Ease of doing business ranking matters to investments in Bangladesh: AmCham
Most Read
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- Dhaka teacher Kaberi murderer ‘was arrested in Kolkata as militant’
- Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints
- What are the benefits of turmeric?
- Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
- Bangladeshis feared among Saudi bus crash victims
- Man, daughter found dead with throats slit in Chattogram
- Rewarding assassins led to trend of child killings, Hasina says on Sheikh Russell’s birthday
- Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
- Talks in progress to resolve BGB-BSF 'misunderstanding', says home minister