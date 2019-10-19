Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh

He explained about the Special Economic Zones set up by the government and invited them to set up plants in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar in the port city of Chattogram.

Momen is on an official tour of Germany.

He highlighted the business-friendly policies and environment of Bangladesh when he addressed the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) in Berlin, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

He called upon them to invest in infrastructure, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors in Bangladesh.

He informed them of the skilled, young labour force available at competitive wages, and offered them complete government support in ensuring profitable investments by German companies.

He also asked for assistance in building a strong workforce of skilled young population, explaining that it would create a win-win situation for Bangladesh and the potential German investors.

The foreign minister addressed the 7th International Conference on Bangladesh organised by the Bangladesh Forum in Germany, where he highlighted the successes achieved and challenges faced by the government in achieving Vision 2021 and Vision 2041.

Momen met Tobias Pflueger, Member of German Federal Parliament and Chairman of the South-Asian Parliamentary Group.