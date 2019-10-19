Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2019 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 02:04 AM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has invited German car manufacturers like Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen to set up their assembly plants in Bangladesh.
He explained about the Special Economic Zones set up by the government and invited them to set up plants in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar in the port city of Chattogram.
Momen is on an official tour of Germany.
He called upon them to invest in infrastructure, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors in Bangladesh.
He informed them of the skilled, young labour force available at competitive wages, and offered them complete government support in ensuring profitable investments by German companies.
The foreign minister addressed the 7th International Conference on Bangladesh organised by the Bangladesh Forum in Germany, where he highlighted the successes achieved and challenges faced by the government in achieving Vision 2021 and Vision 2041.
Momen met Tobias Pflueger, Member of German Federal Parliament and Chairman of the South-Asian Parliamentary Group.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
- Emerging markets come off the boil for Nestle and Unilever
- Govt moves to appoint administrators in Grameenphone, Robi
- Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim
- Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit four international markets
- Huawei reports stronger sales growth
- Ease of doing business ranking matters to investments in Bangladesh: AmCham
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- Lululemon investigates Bangladesh factory over workers' treatment
- Dhaka stocks snap losing streak as DSEX tops 100 points on buying spree
Most Read
- BSF troops crossed border to free Indian fisherman held during hilsa ban: BGB
- Bangladesh, US in talks to sign two defence deals
- Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says
- Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints
- Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabian ACWA Power for 3,600MW plant
- ACC starts case against Moosa Bin Shamsher for ‘car registration forgery’
- Talks in progress to resolve BGB-BSF 'misunderstanding', says home minister
- Police arrest four relatives over murder of Dhaka schoolboy Riyad
- Cartel gunmen chase away security forces, free El Chapo's son
- Govt moves to appoint administrators in Grameenphone, Robi