Govt moves to appoint administrators in Grameenphone, Robi

The move comes hours after the High Court froze for two months a lower court order requiring Grameenphone to pay Tk 125.8 billion in the disputed audit claim.

“It’s now a matter of time before administrators are appointed. The BTRC has been given the go-ahead,” Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Jahirul Haque said they have started the process of appointing administrators to the two mobile telecom operators.

The BTRC earlier claimed Grameenphone was yet to pay the amount and Robi over Tk 8.67 billion in “dues found in audit”.

Regarding the appointment process of the administrators, Minister Jabbar said, “The BTRC will formulate it. We will seek the prime minister's advice about who will be appointed administrators. The decision has been made at the top level.”

“Once the money is collected, the administrators will be withdrawn and the NOC will be approved.”

Asked when the administrators will be appointed, he said, "The process has just begun and it is only a matter of time."

The BTRC chairman said four officials, including administrators, will be appointed at each operator. “Accounting, law and technical specialists will assist administrators to collect the dues.”

Asked whether government officers would be appointed as administrators, the BTRC chief said, "We’ll look into this matter and appoint qualified people to this position."

Asked about the outcome of the meeting with the finance minister, Jabbar said, "Grameenphone and Robi have failed to do their job. We sat with them for the last time on Oct 9.”

"Within seven days, Robi was supposed to pay Tk 250 million and Grameenphone Tk 1 billion. Robi came with a pay order of Tk 150 million, but we didn't accept it. It was supposed to pay Tk 250 million and Tk 1 billion every alternate month. They agreed in the meeting but did not follow up. ”

Jabbar continued: "We asked Robi to pay Tk 250 million out of the basic amount of Tk 5.08 billion. And we sought Tk 1 billion out of Tk 23 billion. But they did not respond .”

In a reaction to the government’s move, Grameenphone told bdnews24.com: "We don’t want to make any comment until we get a directive from the BTRC.”

"The transparent, friendly and timely solution is our top priority. We recently received some new instructions from the government, which may lengthen the issue. Sadly enough, the BTRC's baseless restrictions and show-cause notices are still in force. As a result, Grameenphone's business activities and customer service are greatly disrupted," it added.

Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam told bdnews24.com: "We’ve been saying from the very beginning that this audit report is baseless and our position on this matter has been made clear to the BTRC.

"Though talks have repeatedly been proposed to resolve this problem, it has unfortunately not been considered. We’ve gone to the court for a fair solution to the problem after being left with no alternative.

"The decision on appointing administrators betrays a lack of confidence in the justice system when the matter is pending in the court.

"The decision to appoint an administrator will have a huge negative impact on the foreign investment scenario of this country and the achievement of the goals of Digital Bangladesh."

On Sept 5, the telecom regulator served notices on Grameenphone and Robi, asking them to explain within 30 days why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked for failure to pay up “dues” found in audit despite reminders.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.

It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sept 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.

The operators with a combined customer base of over 120 million were given 30 days to answer as BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque threatened to appoint administrators to recover the arrears should they fail to respond or pay up.

But prior to the issuance of the notice, Robi and Grameenphone filed separate civil suits to settle the dispute in August, calling the BTRC's claims “unfounded” and “faulty”.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has been pursuing the regulators for a settlement as well saying that taxes from the operators will rise if the authorities let them do business smoothly.

The telecom operators recently sent letters to the telecom regulator contending that the notices are “unfounded”, since the matter is sub judice because cases had been initiated before the notices were served.

A lower court had admitted Grameenphone’s title suit and kept it pending, according to lawyer Tanim.

Grameenphone had filed an appeal seeking a temporary ban under the title suit, but the lower court dismissed it on Aug 28, he told bdnews24.com.

The telecom operator later appealed against the lower court order during vacation, he said.

“The High Court admitted our appeal today. They kept it for hearing on Nov 5. They also ordered a two-month interim ban on BTRC action for payment,” the lawyer added.