Huawei reports stronger sales growth

The United States added the maker of smartphones and telecom gear to an export blacklist in May, restricting its access to many of the US-origin parts it needs to make its products, and causing the company’s revenue growth to take a hit. But Huawei said Wednesday that its sales between January and September were $86 billion, an increase of nearly 25% compared with the same period last year. That implies, based on comparisons with previously released figures, that sales accelerated in the July-to-September quarter.

Huawei is the world’s leading producer of the equipment that powers mobile phone networks. But US officials have long been concerned that the company’s products could be used in intelligence-gathering by the Chinese government, an accusation that Huawei has repeatedly denied.

Washington’s warnings have so far failed to halt Huawei’s drive to remain a powerhouse supplier as telecom carriers around the world upgrade their networks to the next generation of wireless technology, or 5G. The company said Wednesday that it had signed more than 60 5G contracts worldwide, up from 50 a few months ago.

Huawei’s shares are not publicly traded, which means it has no legal obligation to announce its financials. The company began reporting quarterly results only this year, and the figures it provides are not audited. It can also be selective about which numbers it shares.

On Wednesday, for instance, the company did not offer a breakdown of its latest sales for different business divisions, which would have provided a better sense of how it has been dealing with the US blacklisting.

The blacklist has not yet amounted to an airtight ban on US technology sales to Huawei. For the past few months, the Trump administration has deliberately permitted sales to Huawei that are used to maintain existing mobile networks. And some of the company’s US suppliers have determined that they can lawfully continue selling to Huawei certain nonsensitive products that are manufactured outside the United States.

