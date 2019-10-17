Home > Business

Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim

  High Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 06:40 PM BdST

The High Court has stayed a court order requiring Grameenphone to pay Tk 125.8bn in a disputed audit claim made by the telecom regulator for two months.

Justice Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatema Najib passed the order on Thursday after the mobile operator appealed a lower court decision on the matter.

They subsequently adjourned the hearing until Nov 5.

WARNING:

