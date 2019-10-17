Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim
High Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2019 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 06:40 PM BdST
The High Court has stayed a court order requiring Grameenphone to pay Tk 125.8bn in a disputed audit claim made by the telecom regulator for two months.
Justice Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatema Najib passed the order on Thursday after the mobile operator appealed a lower court decision on the matter.
They subsequently adjourned the hearing until Nov 5.
