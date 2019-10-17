Britain's Domino's Pizza to exit four international markets
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2019 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 03:06 PM BdST
Domino’s Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L), Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company, said on Thursday it will exit its international markets, where it has been facing mounting losses.
“We have concluded that, whilst they represent attractive markets, we are not the best owners of these businesses,” outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Wild said.
The company, which is a franchise of US-based Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N), said third-quarter group system sales rose 3.4% to 313.5 million pounds ($400.15 million) on strong demand in the UK and Ireland.
The British company owns Domino’s operations in Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, and is a minority shareholder in the Germany operations as well.
However, it reported a 2.7% dip in international system sales, which have taken a hit from macroeconomic events, including declining tourist numbers in Iceland.
Europe’s economy has slowed this year as the US-China trade tensions weakened global growth, and consumers and businesses in and around the United Kingdom worried about the impact of Brexit on jobs and incomes.
The company, which has 57 stores in Norway, said it had implemented a turnaround plan in the country during the quarter, but early signs have been mixed and improvement in sales were weaker than expected.
The decision to exit these markets comes a few months after the company announced the retirement of its CEO Wild, while in the midst of trying to resolve a profit sharing row with disgruntled franchisees in the UK and Ireland.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Huawei reports stronger sales growth
- Ease of doing business ranking matters to investments in Bangladesh: AmCham
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- Lululemon investigates Bangladesh factory over workers' treatment
- Dhaka stocks snap losing streak as DSEX tops 100 points on buying spree
- Sustainable Apparel Forum 2019 in Dhaka on Nov 5
- China's Huawei says open to 'no backdoor' agreement with India
- Myanmar festival hampered onion import leading to price hike, Minister Munshi says
- Continuous stock market fall dampens investor sentiment in Bangladesh
- Trade war rejuvenates 'Silicon Valley' firms in Malaysia
Most Read
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- 35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Madinah
- War crimes trial of former NSI chief Wahidul Haque opens
- Paris zoo unveils the ‘blob’, an organism with no brain but 720 sexes
- ‘I can’t testify because it will be painful’, slain writer Avijit’s father says