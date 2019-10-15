Sustainable Apparel Forum 2019 in Dhaka on Nov 5
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 02:54 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 02:54 AM BdST
The second edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum will be held in Dhaka on Nov 5 to accelerate the momentum of sustainability in Bangladesh apparel industry.
More than 50 speakers from Bangladesh and abroad will share their expert opinions in five panel discussions during the forum, the organisers said in a media briefing on Moday.
Bangladesh Apparel Exchange along with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association will organise the forum.
The panel discussions will be held on issues currently critical to the country’s apparel industry such as on human, transparency, water, purchasing practice and climate change.
“Sustainability is not an option but a must for Bangladesh apparel industry. So, the SAF aims to add pace to the sustainability momentum and drive discussions to that end,” founder and CEO of BAE Mostafiz Uddin said.
BGMEA President Rubana Huq emphasised sustainable labour practice along with sustainable industry environment.
The Netherlands Ambassador in Bangladesh Harry Verweij was also present. The embassy is the title sponsor of the forum to be organised in collaboration with H&M. Better Work Bangladesh and C&A Foundation have also partnered with the organisers of the event.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar festival hampered onion import leading to price hike, Minister Munshi says
- Continuous stock market fall dampens investor sentiment in Bangladesh
- Trade war rejuvenates 'Silicon Valley' firms in Malaysia
- Uber drivers’ groups announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- Onion prices rise again in Dhaka after brief fall
- Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
- Omera signs MoU with Bitopi for Bangladesh’s ‘largest’ rooftop solar system
- India pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition
- Investors need to navigate at least 150 places to start business: World Bank study
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize