Sustainable Apparel Forum 2019 in Dhaka on Nov 5

Published: 15 Oct 2019 02:54 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 02:54 AM BdST

The second edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum will be held in Dhaka on Nov 5 to accelerate the momentum of sustainability in Bangladesh apparel industry.

More than 50 speakers from Bangladesh and abroad will share their expert opinions in five panel discussions during the forum, the organisers said in a media briefing on Moday.  

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange along with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association will organise the forum.

The panel discussions will be held on issues currently critical to the country’s apparel industry such as on human, transparency, water, purchasing practice and climate change.

“Sustainability is not an option but a must for Bangladesh apparel industry.  So, the SAF aims to add pace to the sustainability momentum and drive discussions to that end,” founder and CEO of BAE Mostafiz Uddin said.

BGMEA President Rubana Huq emphasised sustainable labour practice along with sustainable industry environment.

The Netherlands Ambassador in Bangladesh Harry Verweij was also present. The embassy is the title sponsor of the forum to be organised in collaboration with H&M. Better Work Bangladesh and C&A Foundation have also partnered with the organisers of the event.

