Dhaka stocks snap losing streak as DSEX tops 100 points on buying spree
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 07:32 PM BdST
Stocks have snapped a losing streak as the benchmark DSEX index has gained more than 100 points driven by some heavyweight buying.
On Tuesday, the DSEX recorded an increase of 110 points, or 2.34 percent, to settle at 4,821, breaking the six consecutive sessions of losses.
The telecommunication sector made the highest gains of 4.79 percent, led by Grameenphone that rallied over 5 percent.
The share prices went into a tailspin as panicky investors started offloading their holdings over the last few weeks. “Investors put funds to buy shares at low prices, which helped the market get back from the brink,” said Shakil Rizvi, president of DSE Brokers Association.
