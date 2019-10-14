Continuous stock market fall dampens investor sentiment in Bangladesh
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 07:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 07:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh stock markets have been going through a lot of setbacks in the past few weeks, putting a damper on investor sentiments.
The DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, lost 300 points in the past three weeks.
Monday was the worst day as the index shed over 50 points or 1 percent to close at 4,711, dragging down by mainly the large cap sectors, heavyweight telecommunications that slumped nearly 3 percent.
Disgruntled retail investors said they would demonstrate outside DSE on Tuesday in protest against the continuous price fall in the stock market.
“They are getting rid their holdings for fear of further losses.”
Foreign investors withdrew their investments mainly because of three reasons. One is the BTRC’s dispute over ‘unpaid dues’ with the Grameenphone and Robi which is yet to be settled and second, small investors are selling shares in panic over the freefall of the market, according to Lali.
In the last two or three days, the value of taka against dollar has dropped by Tk 0.25. There are rumours in the market that the taka will be devalued dollar up to Tk 90.
“If the dollar becomes stronger against taka, it will harm foreign investment. That is why they are selling shares,” said the former president of DSE Brokers Association.
Expressing his anger, Mizanur Rashid Chowdhury, a leader of the small investors, said almost all of their investments have evaporated.
"There is no demand for shares. A number of poor quality IPOs has flooded the market. How will the market be better?" he asked.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trade war rejuvenates 'Silicon Valley' firms in Malaysia
- Uber drivers’ groups announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- Onion prices rise again in Dhaka after brief fall
- Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
- Omera signs MoU with Bitopi for Bangladesh’s ‘largest’ rooftop solar system
- India pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition
- Investors need to navigate at least 150 places to start business: World Bank study
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
- HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs: FT
- UAE telco du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei's 5G technology: CTO
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Top fund manager buys Tk 500 million stake in bdnews24.com
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded