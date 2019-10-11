Home > Business

Omera signs MoU with Bitopi for Bangladesh’s ‘largest’ rooftop solar system

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 02:12 AM BdST

Omera Renewable Energy Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tarasima Apparels Ltd, a subsidiary of Bitopi Group, for installation of a 2.6MW rooftop solar grid-tied system.

Once installed, this would be the largest solar power system in the country, according to a press release.

Omera is a subsidiary of East Coast Group.

The signing ceremony was held at East Coast Centre in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Wednesday, the release said.

East Coast Managing Director Tanjil Chowdhury and Bitopi Managing Director Miran Ali signed the MoU.

East Coast Chairman Azam J Chowdhury and other senior officials of the companies were also present there.

Omera targets to produce 200MW of electricity from rooftop solar installations by 2021 in the country in line with the government target of adding 10 percent power from the renewable energy sources to the national grid, according to the press release.

"This is a game-changing moment for the country’s energy sector. We have talked to other companies, but finally we have decided to work with Omera for their professionalism and track record in the energy sector of Bangladesh," it quoted Miran as saying.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.