Home > Business

UAE telco du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei's 5G technology: CTO

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Oct 2019 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 03:29 AM BdST

United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms company du saw no evidence of security concerns about Huawei's 5G technology, the company’s chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi told Reuters on Sunday.

"Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network... From a security perspective.. we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs... we have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G,” Albalooshi said.

Washington has been warning allies against using the Chinese company's equipment, which it says presents a security risk.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the US allegations, which were raised earlier this month during a visit by Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, all of which use Huawei equipment.

When asked about US threat that it will stop intelligence-sharing with nations that use Huawei equipment, Alabooshi said it is a concern.

"Of course, this is definitely a concern.. but such a thing is the government’s decision. We follow our government's roads and we are governed by the regulator," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

GP, Robi respond to BTRC notices

RMG workers to get salaries through bKash

Wholesale onion prices fall

Photo: Yeasin Kabir Joy

MoU signed with India’s Tech Mahindra

Photo: PID

Invest in Bangladesh: PM

Onion prices drop in Ctg markets

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

Uber launches temp worker app

Max onion import lending rate 9pc

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.