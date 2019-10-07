UAE telco du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei's 5G technology: CTO
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2019 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 03:29 AM BdST
United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms company du saw no evidence of security concerns about Huawei's 5G technology, the company’s chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi told Reuters on Sunday.
"Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network... From a security perspective.. we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs... we have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G,” Albalooshi said.
Washington has been warning allies against using the Chinese company's equipment, which it says presents a security risk.
Huawei has repeatedly denied the US allegations, which were raised earlier this month during a visit by Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, all of which use Huawei equipment.
When asked about US threat that it will stop intelligence-sharing with nations that use Huawei equipment, Alabooshi said it is a concern.
"Of course, this is definitely a concern.. but such a thing is the government’s decision. We follow our government's roads and we are governed by the regulator," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Grameenphone, Robi respond to BTRC notices on disputed pay
- Another 100,000 garment workers to receive salaries through bKash
- Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with India’s Tech Mahindra to foster digital ecosystem
- Wholesale onion prices fall, but retail prices hover around Tk 100 a kg
- Hasina urges Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh
- Onion prices drop in Chattogram wholesale markets after drives
- Uber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses
- Paddy Power and Poker Stars owners to create online gambling leader
- Central bank caps onion import lending rates at 9pc; govt mulls capping price
- Reliance awards Samsung C&T Bangladesh’s Meghnaghat power plant project
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat