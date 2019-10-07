Grameenphone, Robi respond to BTRC notices on disputed pay

The telecom operators recently sent letters to the telecom regulator contending that the notices are “unfounded”, since the matter is sub judice because cases had been initiated before the notices were served.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, BTRC spokesman Zakir Hossain Khan said they received the replies on Sunday.

According to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC, Grameenphone has about Tk 125.8 billion in dues found in audit while Robi, the second largest operator in terms of subscriber base, also has over Tk 8.67 billion in unpaid bills.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.

It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sept 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.

The operators with a combined customer base of over 120 million were given 30 days to answer as Jahurul threatened to appoint administrators to recover the arrears should they fail to respond or pay up.

But prior to the issuance of the notice, Robi and Grameenphone filed separate civil suits to settle the dispute on Aug 25 and 26 respectively, calling the BTRC's claims “unfounded” and “faulty”.

Grameenphone, in a statement sent via email on Sunday, thanked Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and National Board of Revenue Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan for “their assistance in the progress to the process of the disputed and unfounded audit claim by BTRC”.

“The unfounded Show-Cause notice by BTRC to cancel our licence, has not been withdrawn and hence we have provided our responses," the top mobile operator said.

Kamal held two rounds of talks with Jabbar, BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque and the operators recently and reassured the telecom firms of brokering a settlement of the dispute.

He also said the government would maintain “friendly” relations with GP and Robi instead of slowing down their business in order to ensure that they can pay more in revenues.

Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said in a statement on Sunday it has filed a suit challenging the “flawed” audit findings.

“Therefore, audit is a sub judice matter and any show cause is invalid. Hence, we can't provide further comment on this other than what we have already expressed vehemently, questioning the thinking and the rationale used to arrive at audit findings which are as evidenced, replete with inconsistency and irrationality.

“We have urged the Commission to resolve dispute amicably or agree to participate in mediation or ADR as laid down in our civil procedure,’’ he added.