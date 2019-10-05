Another 100,000 garment workers to receive salaries through bKash
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 06:08 PM BdST
As many as 100,000 workers of 10 leading garment factories are set to receive their salaries directly on their bKash accounts.
The factories recently signed agreements with bKash in Dhaka to avail of the mobile financial services.
Around 350,000 workers of the 260 garment factories in the country are now utilising the digital payment system to collect their wages, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The 10 factories are New Asia Group, Shinest Group, Evince Group, New Age Group, Debonair Group, Tamishna Group, Mahdeen Group, Vision Group, Shangu Group and Best Shirts Ltd.
Many factory owners are now opting for the easy, secure and transparent payment system instead of the complicated and cumbersome conventional method of handing out salaries in cash, said bKash.
Moreover, the workers can make immediate use of the money deposited in their bKash accounts for various purposes such as transferring money to other bKash accounts, topping up mobile phone credit, paying utility bills and purchasing products at shops.
As female workers make up the majority of RMG sector, the digital salary disbursement solution of bKash will contribute to women’s empowerment as a whole, the company said.
It is also enhancing financial inclusion of the unbanked population and facilitating a ‘digital Bangladesh.’
