Wholesale onion prices fall, but retail prices hover around Tk 100 a kg

The government has taken several measures to put a lid on skyrocketing onion prices caused by India’s export ban on the essential spice.

Increased consignments have lowered the wholesale price of the commodity by Tk 20 a kg, but its retail prices continued to remain high around Tk 100 a kg.

At several wholesale and retail markets in Dhaka on Friday, it was found that local onion was being sold at Tk 90-100 per kg in the retail market.

Nazmul Hossain, a grocery shopkeeper at Mirpur Barabagh kitchen market, was selling the good quality of local onion at Tk 90 a kg.

'Anwar', another shopkeeper, said he bought onion three days ago at a high price and he had to sell onion at Tk 95 per kg.

Each kg was sold for Tk 100 at Agargaon kitchen market.

Palash Saha, a wholesaler in Mirpur, said onion brought from Pabna and Kushtia was being sold at Tk 75 to 77.

On the difference between wholesale and retail prices, Idris Ali Madhu, a wholesaler at Shyamabazar, told bdnews24.com, "Many are charging higher than others as they bought onion at high prices. Again, many may make more profits by taking advantage of the market situation."