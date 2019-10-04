Wholesale onion prices fall, but retail prices hover around Tk 100 a kg
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2019 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 11:04 PM BdST
A drop in onion prices in the wholesale markets has hardly brought any relief to the retail market, traders say.
The government has taken several measures to put a lid on skyrocketing onion prices caused by India’s export ban on the essential spice.
Increased consignments have lowered the wholesale price of the commodity by Tk 20 a kg, but its retail prices continued to remain high around Tk 100 a kg.
At several wholesale and retail markets in Dhaka on Friday, it was found that local onion was being sold at Tk 90-100 per kg in the retail market.
Nazmul Hossain, a grocery shopkeeper at Mirpur Barabagh kitchen market, was selling the good quality of local onion at Tk 90 a kg.
'Anwar', another shopkeeper, said he bought onion three days ago at a high price and he had to sell onion at Tk 95 per kg.
Each kg was sold for Tk 100 at Agargaon kitchen market.
Palash Saha, a wholesaler in Mirpur, said onion brought from Pabna and Kushtia was being sold at Tk 75 to 77.
On the difference between wholesale and retail prices, Idris Ali Madhu, a wholesaler at Shyamabazar, told bdnews24.com, "Many are charging higher than others as they bought onion at high prices. Again, many may make more profits by taking advantage of the market situation."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina urges Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh
- Onion prices drop in Chattogram wholesale markets after drives
- Uber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses
- Paddy Power and Poker Stars owners to create online gambling leader
- Central bank caps onion import lending rates at 9pc; govt mulls capping price
- Reliance awards Samsung C&T Bangladesh’s Meghnaghat power plant project
- Wholesale onion prices drop in Dhaka following drives, but retail prices unchanged
- Forever 21, which helped popularise fast fashion, to file for bankruptcy
- Ford, Mahindra agree $275 million deal for India, emerging markets
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements
- Fugitive crime kingpin Zeesan Ahmed arrested in Dubai
- BB investigating Assistant IGP Anisur, wife ex-MP Fatema's financial history
- Two automatic Mahjong tables recovered in Dhaka anti-gambling raid
- Bangladesh Army probing alleged rape of Rohingya girl by troops at refugee camp
- Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0 in second FIFA friendly
- Ctg-Sylhet rail links restored after train accident in Brahmanbaria
- Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens
- Bangladesh can become South Asia's economic hub, Hasina tells India Economic Summit
- Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban amid growing health concerns