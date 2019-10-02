Wholesale onion prices drop in Dhaka following drives, but retail prices unchanged

The wholesale market at Mirpur’s Section-1 in the capital was among those on which the authorities conducted the drives Tuesday.

Mostafa Kamal, a director of Shah Ali Bogdadia Banijyalaya there, said the wholesalers were asking Tk 3,800 to Tk 5,000 per 50-kilogram sack of onion earlier, but the prices dropped to Tk 3,200 in a day.

It means onion prices at the market dropped to Tk 75 or 80 a kg from Tk 90 in a span of a day, he said.

Wholesalers at other markets in the capital also said onion prices dropped on the back of the drives.

But at the retail markets, the local variety of the cooking ingredient was still being sold at Tk 110 per kg.

The retailers said it would take some time for the drop in the wholesale markets to affect retail prices.

The commerce ministry has claimed credit for the drop in wholesale prices.

It said similar drives were conducted in Chattogram, Faridpur, Cox’s Bazar, Rajbari, Jashore, Dinajpur, Pabna, Stkhira, Sirajganj and Shariatpur districts.

In Chattogram’s Khatunganj, the authorities fined several wholesalers and warned the others after finding that they had been selling at higher prices than normal.

A commerce ministry official said the government moved to swiftly release the onion consignments that had been imported from India before it banned export on Sunday.

Traders were also bringing 200 tonnes of onion from Myanmar through Teknaf Land Port, the official said.

Offloading of onion imported from Egypt and Turkey also started at Chattogram port, he said.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has increased to 35 from 16 the number of trucks from which it was selling onion at Tk 45 per kg.