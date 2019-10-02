Central bank caps onion import lending rates at 9pc; govt mulls capping price

And the government is weighing locking the maximum prices of onion after its cost skyrocketed following India’s ban on exports.

The central bank in a notice on Wednesday said it has locked the maximum rate of interest of funds for import of onion until Dec 31 in order to ensure sufficient supplies and stop the prices from spiralling further.

It also advised the banks to keep the margin rates of LCs for onion import at minimum levels.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told reporters at the Secretariat that onion prices should not have started rising before India’s export ban affected the markets.

“It means some traders took advantage,” he said.

Noting that import of the crop from Myanmar and other countries had already started, he said it should not be priced more than Tk 60 per kilogram.

The traders in Dhaka are asking more than Tk 100 per kg for onion now.

“We need to make a decision. We have the costing; there can be some wastes; plus profits. We can determine it in this way,” he said when asked if the government was considering fixing onion prices.

He also said the maximum prices of local and imported varieties would be same.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque expressed frustration over India’s decision banning onion export following drought and floods that affected its local markets.

India never takes into account its neighbours’ problems, the minister said at a workshop in Dhaka.

“They banned export in 2011 even after they had surplus produce,” he said.

He admitted the government’s failure to make a proper plan with regard to onion due to floods.