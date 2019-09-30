Home > Business

TCB opens onion sales at Tk 45 a kg

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Sep 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 03:58 PM BdST

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB has started selling onion and other daily essentials across Bangladesh to control prices ahead of Durga Puja.

It will continue to sell the goods from Sept 30 to Oct 6, except Friday, in Dhaka and other divisional cities, said the government trading arm's spokesman Humayun Kabir.

Onion was being sold at 45 per kg as the prices of the cooking ingredient increased in the market triggered by India's decision to ban exports, according to the TCB.

Bangladesh annually produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onions. It imports around 1.1 million tonnes of onions to meet the local need. Onions are imported from India due to short distance and affordable prices.

On Friday, India banned exports of all varieties of onions after spiralling prices in its market. On Sep 13, India fixed the export price for onion to $850 minimum to bridle the onion price in its local market.

In Dhaka on Monday, the retail price of local onion was Tk 95 a kg and Indian onion was at Tk 90 per kg, prompting the government to intervene.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt opens onion sales at Tk 45 a kg

GP hopeful of audit dispute resolution

FILE PHOTO - Snow covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. Reuters

17 companies shortlisted for spot LNG

The sign for clothing retailer Forever 21 is seen outside the store in New York City, US, Sep 12, 2019. REUTERS

Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy

India bans onion export

Launch of Facebook's Libra could be delayed

Bangladesh among top 20 improvers on WB list

Workers are seen walking on a construction site in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor industrial zone, Chonburi, Thailand July 25, 2019. Picture taken on July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Patpicha Tanakasempipat

Trade war's corporate refugees

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.