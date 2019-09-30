TCB opens onion sales at Tk 45 a kg
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 03:58 PM BdST
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB has started selling onion and other daily essentials across Bangladesh to control prices ahead of Durga Puja.
It will continue to sell the goods from Sept 30 to Oct 6, except Friday, in Dhaka and other divisional cities, said the government trading arm's spokesman Humayun Kabir.
Onion was being sold at 45 per kg as the prices of the cooking ingredient increased in the market triggered by India's decision to ban exports, according to the TCB.
Bangladesh annually produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onions. It imports around 1.1 million tonnes of onions to meet the local need. Onions are imported from India due to short distance and affordable prices.
On Friday, India banned exports of all varieties of onions after spiralling prices in its market. On Sep 13, India fixed the export price for onion to $850 minimum to bridle the onion price in its local market.
In Dhaka on Monday, the retail price of local onion was Tk 95 a kg and Indian onion was at Tk 90 per kg, prompting the government to intervene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- TCB opens onion sales at Tk 45 a kg
- Grameenphone demands ‘framework’ for talks to end audit dispute
- Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
- Bangladesh shortlists 17 companies for spot LNG: Officials
- India bans onion export until further notice amid soaring prices
- Launch of Facebook's Libra could be delayed over regulatory concerns: exec
- Bangladesh among World Bank's top 20 improvers on Doing Business list
- Battle to woo trade war's corporate refugees intensifies
- Hasina urges US businesses to work as Bangladesh’s development accelerator
- MetLife Chairman Nurul Islam reelected AmCham President
Most Read
- Fears of further onion price hike in Bangladesh as India bans export
- Bangladesh 'temporarily' bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Myanmar rejects demand to establish ‘safe zone’ for Rohingyas
- US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson, UK report says
- Two REHAB directors arrested with alleged links to rape
- Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in row with a friend in Jeddah
- Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin leaves campus as UGC recommends his firing
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Yemen's Houthis say footage shows attack on Saudi border frontline
- Bangladesh shortlists 17 companies for spot LNG: Officials