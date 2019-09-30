TCB opens onion sales at Tk 45 a kg

It will continue to sell the goods from Sept 30 to Oct 6, except Friday, in Dhaka and other divisional cities, said the government trading arm's spokesman Humayun Kabir.

Onion was being sold at 45 per kg as the prices of the cooking ingredient increased in the market triggered by India's decision to ban exports, according to the TCB.

Bangladesh annually produces 1.7 million to 1.9 million tonnes of onions. It imports around 1.1 million tonnes of onions to meet the local need. Onions are imported from India due to short distance and affordable prices.

On Friday, India banned exports of all varieties of onions after spiralling prices in its market. On Sep 13, India fixed the export price for onion to $850 minimum to bridle the onion price in its local market.

In Dhaka on Monday, the retail price of local onion was Tk 95 a kg and Indian onion was at Tk 90 per kg, prompting the government to intervene.