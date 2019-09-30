Grameenphone demands ‘framework’ for talks to end audit dispute

Bangladesh’s largest telecom operator demands a “framework” to continue unfinished talks with the regulator in a “friendly” manner.

The dispute stemmed from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission’s audit claim for Tk 125.8 billion, which Grameenphone, the local unit of Norway’s Telenor, refuses to pay.

Grameenphone instead proposed to settle the dispute through arbitration, opening talks with the regulator and top government functionaries.

For his part, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal held meetings with Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque and Grameenphone CEO Michael Foley.

Amid signs of some progress, Grameenphone Deputy CEO Yasir Azman shed light on what his company wants – a framework leading to the final settlement.

“A framework should be established through discussion and it will lead the way in resolving the objections. We’re hopeful of finding a solution in an amicable and transparent way.”

Of the Tk 125.8 billion in audit objection, Tk 22.99 billion is the principal amount and Tk 61.94 billion is the interest on the principal amount. And claims by the National Board of Revenue amount to about Tk 40 billion.

"We’ve objected to the audit calculation and have raised questions over how the principal amount was determined,” said Azman.

He laid out his arguments against the principal amount and said Grameenphone received the first audit claim in April 2019 from the regulator that took into account the company’s response made on Feb 20, 2018.

“Then we were asked to comment on audit findings on Aug 26 of the same year. We responded to those findings on Sept 6 and 18.”

The regulator’s audit demand still considered the Feb 20 response. “Then why were we asked to comment on Aug 26?" Azman said.

There was frequency charge claimed for the period of 2002 to 2006. Citing auditors, the BTRC said it wrongly claimed less than expected, according to Azman.

Grameenphone was asked to pay the “gap amount” at a compound interest rate – a major irritant to the company.

“The BTRC was supposed to carry out audits each year and its claim was wrong, but, surprisingly, the regulator imposed the interest burden on us.”

There’s speculation over a government move to waive the interest on the principal amount, but the Grameenphone official did not clarify the issue, but said: “We're discussing ways to develop a framework to settle the dispute.”

How much to pay if they reach an agreement?

"There's no such calculation as yet. A number of factors have come into play: The process was wrong, so was the calculation," Azman said.

"We can't just mention an amount right away. The amount will be determined through discussion.”

Grameenphone never intended to create 'troubles' out of the payment issue, said Azman. "We never wanted to go to court in the beginning. We wanted to settle the issue out of court. We will leave the court if we can make a framework.”

Azman also explained why Grameenphone eventually proceeded with the case. "We have to continue the court proceedings to protect our shareholders’ rights. There are 30,000 shareholders in Bangladesh; then we have shareholders abroad. Other investors are there too.”

Azman could not provide an estimated time to reach the settlement through discussion.

"Both parties are trying their best to reach the framework. There will be more meetings and we'll move forward. Both parties are confident to create a friendly environment and we'll reach the settlement."

“It’s the stock market that has been affected the most,” said Azman, commenting on how BTRC’s stance weighed on its operation and services

Grameenphone declined 1.26 percent on Monday, extending losses on the Dhaka Stock Exchange to the second day. The stock fell about 5 percent in the past 52 weeks.

"Customers are not getting new products. No operators should be prevented from expanding networks and services. Imported equipment is left at the port," he said.

“Most of NBR's issues are being resolved through discussion. Both parties are following the process. The trouble lies with the BTRC.”

Grameenphone has always paid its dues properly and in time, he said adding that the company paid Tk 660 billion over the past 22 years to the state coffers.

"Audits should be carried out every year. Why should it take place after 15 or 20 years? How can one find out the data and the audit correctly? We want yearly audits. There'll be always objections to the audits but they should listen to us too."

"Our views should not be ignored. We're always open. We’ve always cooperated with the auditors,” Azman said.

This lingering audit dispute and the subsequent developments have left a negative effect on the investment climate in the country, according to Azman.