India bans onion export until further notice amid soaring prices

“Export policy of onion for the item description at Serial Number 51 & 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of ITC (HS) classification of Export & Import Items is amended from free to prohibited till further orders,“ the government said.

In other words, “export of all varieties of onions, as described above, is prohibited with immediate effect”, The Hindu reports.

The decision comes after the country imposed an $850 per tonne minimum export price on onions on Sept 13 to curb export.

The move sent the kitchen market in Dhaka into a frenzy as prices of the cooking ingredient doubles, prompting the government's intervention.