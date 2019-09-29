India bans onion export until further notice amid soaring prices
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2019 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 05:25 PM BdST
India has indefinitely banned the export of onions in light of the spiralling prices of the commodity in the country, according to the local media.
“Export policy of onion for the item description at Serial Number 51 & 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of ITC (HS) classification of Export & Import Items is amended from free to prohibited till further orders,“ the government said.
In other words, “export of all varieties of onions, as described above, is prohibited with immediate effect”, The Hindu reports.
The decision comes after the country imposed an $850 per tonne minimum export price on onions on Sept 13 to curb export.
The move sent the kitchen market in Dhaka into a frenzy as prices of the cooking ingredient doubles, prompting the government's intervention.
