Bangladesh among World Bank's top 20 improvers on Doing Business list

The global lender published the list on its website on Friday ahead of the launch of the Doing Business 2020 report on Oct 24.



According to the World Bank, the list was compiled purely on the basis of the number of reforms implemented across 10 different regulatory areas.



Bangladesh improved its ease of doing business score by making it easier to start a business, obtain an electrical connection and access credit, the World Bank noted.



Among other initiatives, the South Asian country lowered the name clearance fee for registering new companies, abolished digital certification fees and reduced registration fee calculations based on share capital.



"In Dhaka, the electricity supplier cut the security deposit for a new connection by half and undertook major investments to expand its staffing and digitization of processes; licensing times by the Office of Electrical Adviser and Chief Electrical Inspector were also reduced," the report said.



Bangladesh’s credit information bureau improved access to credit by expanding its coverage to include five years of records and data on loans of any amount, according to the report.



The other inclusions in the list are neighbours India and Myanmar along with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and Qatar, among others.