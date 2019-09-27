Hasina urges US businesses to work as Bangladesh’s development accelerator  

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in New York on Thursday, she said such investment and engagement are a “win-win option” for both the countries.

“I’m happy to see that the US is our second largest trading partner and the largest investment partner. Your investment and engagement are important for further development,” she said.

“As the fourth Industrial Revolution is also knocking at our door, it is all the more important that you stay with us in our journey for shared benefit and prosperity,” she added.

Hasina said Bangladesh has the “most liberal investment policy” in South Asia.

It includes protection of foreign investment by law, generous tax holiday, concessionary duty on import of machinery, unrestricted exit policy, full repatriation of dividend and capital on exit, to name a few,.

Foreign investment is protected by relevant laws and bilateral investment treaties. Bangladesh and the US have signed a ‘Bilateral Investment Treaty’ and the ‘Convention on Avoidance of Double Taxation’, she noted.

The prime minister said the strategic location of Bangladesh provides “tremendous potential” for it to be the economic hub of the region.

“With India on the West, China on the North and South East Asia on the East, and with a population of 165 million of its own, Bangladesh is in the middle of a combined market of 4 billion people,” she said.

According to her, Bangladesh is also working to enhance regional connectivity under groupings like SAARC, BIMSTEC, BBIN and BCIM-EC.

Bangladesh, she noted has become the third largest producer of vegetables, fourth largest producer of rice, fifth largest producer of inland fisheries, and the second largest RMG exporter in the world.

Other thriving sectors are pharmaceuticals, ceramics, shipbuilding, leather and ICT, she said.

Her ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, among others, were present.

She earlier met Microsoft founder Bill Gates, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, UN refugee agency UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi and former UNESCO director-general Irina Bokova.

Besides them, ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Chairman Alex Volkov called on Hasina.

She was scheduled to receive the ‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth Award’ at a programme to be organised by UNICEF in her honour.

The world leaders have gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly.