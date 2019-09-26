MetLife Chairman Nurul Islam reelected AmCham President
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 10:07 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 10:07 PM BdST
Md Nurul Islam, MetLife chairman for Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, has been re-elected President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh for 2019-2020.
MasterCard Singapore Holding Pte Ltd’s Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal has been elected vice-president while R-Pac (Bangladesh) Limited’s General Manager Md Shafiqul Azim is re-elected treasurer, the Chamber announced on Thursday after its 23rd annual general meeting.
Former president Aftab ul Islam was the Chairperson of the Election Board.
The United States is the single largest destination for Bangladesh’s exports. The two-way trade grew to $8.2 billion in 2018 from $1.5 billion in 1996 when the AmCham was established, according to the US embassy.
