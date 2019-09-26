MetLife Chairman Nurul Islam reelected AmCham President

MasterCard Singapore Holding Pte Ltd’s Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal has been elected vice-president while R-Pac (Bangladesh) Limited’s General Manager Md Shafiqul Azim is re-elected treasurer, the Chamber announced on Thursday after its 23rd annual general meeting.

Former president Aftab ul Islam was the Chairperson of the Election Board.

The four executive members are: Country Manager & Managing Director of Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd Syed Ershad Ahmed, Director of DuPont Bangladesh Limited Showkat Ali Sarkar, Managing Director & Citi Country Officer, Bangladesh, Citibank N. Rajashekaran, and Business Manager-Bangladesh of Becton Dickinson India Pvt. Ltd Mirza Shajib Raihan.

The United States is the single largest destination for Bangladesh’s exports. The two-way trade grew to $8.2 billion in 2018 from $1.5 billion in 1996 when the AmCham was established, according to the US embassy.