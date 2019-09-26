‘Friendly’ relations will get government more money from Grameenphone, Robi: Kamal

The finance minister held a meeting with Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Jahurul Haque, and GP CEO Michael Foley at his office on Wednesday.

According to the BTRC, Grameenphone has about Tk 125.8 billion in dues found in audit while Robi, the second largest operator in terms of subscriber base, also has over Tk 8.67 billion in unpaid bills.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.

It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sept 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.

The operators with a combined customer base of over 120 million were given 30 days to answer as Jahurul threatened to appoint administrators to recover the arrears should they fail to respond or pay up.

But prior to the issuance of the notice, Robi and Grameenphone filed separate civil suits to settle the dispute on Aug 25 and 26 respectively, calling the BTRC's claims ‘unfounded’ and ‘faulty’.

After a meeting a week ago, Kamal had promised to find a ‘win-win situation’ for both sides and hoped for an outcome within the next three weeks.

On Wednesday, he said the government would maintain “friendly” relations with GP and Robi instead of slowing down their business in order to ensure that they can pay more in revenues.

“We are working to put an end to a longstanding misunderstanding,” he said.

The minister said they agreed in principle that no side would pursue any case against the others.

“We will settle this on the table, not through legal battle,” Kamal said.

The government was not making any concession to the telecom firms, he noted.

“They have given an account that they give Tk 0.53 per Tk 1 they earn. The more they do business, the more the government will profit. Why won’t we take the opportunity?” the finance minister asked.

“If we slow their business down, our revenue generation will be highly impacted. We want normal and friendly relationship,” he added.

Grameenphone said about the meeting that it was a follow-up discussion for “agreeing to a transparent process to find an amicable resolution to the disputed audit demand”.

“Our concerns remain as the Show Cause Notice is still active along with the other negative operational impositions. We will continue the dialogue towards reaching a transparent conclusion following the principles that was agreed with the Government last week,” it added.