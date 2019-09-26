Home > Business

First PR & Brand Comms Summit in Dhaka on Oct 26

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Sep 2019 04:45 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 04:45 AM BdST

To uplift the skills of public relations, media management and brand communications strategies, a summit will be held in Dhaka on Oct 26.

The PR & Brand Comms Summit 2019 is the first summit of its kind to be organised in the city, according to the organisers.

The venue of the daylong summit is Krishibid Institution Bangladesh Complex.

Communication firm Ra’dia Inc is organising the summit in association with Dream Deviser and ShobdoKolpoDrum.

Ra’dia CEO Syed Rabius Shams has said they would host the summit every year from now, according to a media release.

The summit is an “ideal opportunity for mid-level and young professionals, entrepreneurs, freshers and PR and digital marketing enthusiasts”, he said.

The attendees will get an interactive-milieu and an experience-sharing platform from the creative communicators, domain experts and real-life educators where the sessions will “sequentially upright the required knowledge and skills needed to excel in the public communications, advertising and branding ecosystem”.

It will be a “great networking opportunity” for the PR professionals connecting with some of the country’s “most influential” entities and organisations.

Some 200 participants aged between 20 and 45 will be selected through scrutiny based on education, experience and interest.

The last date for online registration is Oct 15.

Details about the event can be found at bit.ly/2lDap9m or the people willing to participate can call 01680-589878.

Dhaka International University is the knowledge partner and BoxOffice BD is the photography partner of the summit while bdnews24.com is the media partner.

