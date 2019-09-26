First PR & Brand Comms Summit in Dhaka on Oct 26
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 04:45 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 04:45 AM BdST
To uplift the skills of public relations, media management and brand communications strategies, a summit will be held in Dhaka on Oct 26.
The PR & Brand Comms Summit 2019 is the first summit of its kind to be organised in the city, according to the organisers.
The venue of the daylong summit is Krishibid Institution Bangladesh Complex.
Communication firm Ra’dia Inc is organising the summit in association with Dream Deviser and ShobdoKolpoDrum.
Ra’dia CEO Syed Rabius Shams has said they would host the summit every year from now, according to a media release.
The summit is an “ideal opportunity for mid-level and young professionals, entrepreneurs, freshers and PR and digital marketing enthusiasts”, he said.
It will be a “great networking opportunity” for the PR professionals connecting with some of the country’s “most influential” entities and organisations.
Some 200 participants aged between 20 and 45 will be selected through scrutiny based on education, experience and interest.
The last date for online registration is Oct 15.
Details about the event can be found at bit.ly/2lDap9m or the people willing to participate can call 01680-589878.
Dhaka International University is the knowledge partner and BoxOffice BD is the photography partner of the summit while bdnews24.com is the media partner.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Friendly’ relations will get government more money from Grameenphone, Robi: Kamal
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Juul shake-up: CEO steps down
- LR Global alleges conspiracy, price manipulation of DBH First Mutual Fund
- Government confident of drop in onion prices
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Eyes on US prize, Primark considers Central American suppliers
- Saudi Aramco has emerged from attacks ‘stronger than ever’: CEO
- Briefs, boxers and warning bells for India's economy
- After 'Howdy Modi,' Trump and India's PM could sign trade deal
Most Read
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
- Greta Thunberg, after pointed UN speech, faces attacks from the right
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders
- LR Global alleges conspiracy, price manipulation of DBH First Mutual Fund
- Trump celebrates nationalism in UN speech and plays down Iran crisis
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon