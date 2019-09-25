LR Global alleges conspiracy, price manipulation of DBH First Mutual Fund
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 03:08 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 03:08 AM BdST
A group is conspiring against LR Global Bangladesh Asset Management to drive the firm out of business, its CEO Reaz Islam has alleged.
Its rivals were manipulating the prices of DBH First Mutual Fund, he told a press conference at its offices in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Tuesday.
He came up with the data of 12 months of trading to back his claim.
The firm has notified the Securities and Exchange Commission about the matter, he said.
He alleged breaches of the Securities and Exchange Commission (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1995 and Securities and Exchange Ordinance 1969 by the firm’s rivals in manipulating the prices of the mutual funds.
The LR Global CEO pointed the finger at VIPB Asset Management Company Limited.
“We urge all regulators to take all necessary actions within their power against any individuals or entities to uphold the basic principles of a functioning capital market, fairness and most importantly, market stability, and especially for the protection of retail investors,” he added.
VIPB CEO Shahidul Islam said his company would react to the allegations brought by LR Global against VIPB and some others at a press conference on Wednesday.
