Juul shake-up: CEO steps down
>> Sheila Kaplan, The New York Times,
Published: 25 Sep 2019 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 06:20 PM BdST
The chief executive of Juul Labs, the dominant electronic cigarette company that has been the target of public and regulatory outrage over the soaring use of teenage vaping, stepped down Wednesday.
The executive, Kevin Burns, will be replaced by KC Croswaite, an executive from Altria, the major tobacco company that owns a 35% stake in Juul, the San-Francisco-based company.
Juul also said it would end one of its campaigns, “Make the Switch,” which the Food and Drug Administration had criticized as an effort to portray its e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes. The company also said it would not fight the Trump administration’s proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes.
c.2019 The New York Times Company
