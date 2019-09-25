Juul shake-up: CEO steps down

The executive, Kevin Burns, will be replaced by KC Croswaite, an executive from Altria, the major tobacco company that owns a 35% stake in Juul, the San-Francisco-based company.

Juul also said it would end one of its campaigns, “Make the Switch,” which the Food and Drug Administration had criticized as an effort to portray its e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes. The company also said it would not fight the Trump administration’s proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

