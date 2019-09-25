Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 08:53 PM BdST
The government has approved export of 500 tonnes of hilsa to India as a gesture of goodwill from Bangladesh on the occasion of Durga Puja.
The commerce ministry gave the go-ahead on Wednesday following the request of an exporter, the ministry’s spokesperson Abdul Latif Bokshi told bdnews24.com.
As hilsa export is banned in Bangladesh, the government took the decision in light of the festival, he said.
Hilsa has been ruling the hearts of the Bengalis for generations. The high demand has led to over-fishing and the catch has been decreasing steadily and alarmingly over the past decade.
In the 2011-2012 fiscal, hilsa export to India fetched Bangladesh Tk 3 billion.
But on Aug 1, 2012, the government banned the export of hilsa and other species of fish following local business leaders’ call to control fish prices. The ban on all fish except hilsa was lifted on Sept 23 of that year.
During her visit in 2015, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to lift the ban, but Hasina replied India should ensure fair share of the Teesta river water by striking a deal first if they wanted hilsa.
In January last year, the then fisheries and livestock minister Narayon Chandra Chanda Chanda said the government would lift the ban on hilsa export to ‘stop smuggling’.
Though the ban is in effect, hilsa fish were being smuggled out of the country, leading to a huge loss in taxes, he had said.
Large hilsa fish are smuggled out of the country and are thus rarely available in the domestic market, he had argued.
Hilsa fish make up nearly 11 percent of fish produced in Bangladesh. The fish also contributes 1 percent to the country’s GDP.
Nearly 75 percent of world hilsa production occurs in Bangladesh. The fish provides direct and indirect employment to 2 million people.
The patent, design and trademark department named hilsa fish a ‘geographical indication product’ in 2017.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Juul shake-up: CEO steps down
- LR Global alleges conspiracy, price manipulation of DBH First Mutual Fund
- Government confident of drop in onion prices
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Eyes on US prize, Primark considers Central American suppliers
- Saudi Aramco has emerged from attacks ‘stronger than ever’: CEO
- Briefs, boxers and warning bells for India's economy
- After 'Howdy Modi,' Trump and India's PM could sign trade deal
- TIB praises Beximco for ‘undeniable’ contributions to Bangladesh economy
Most Read
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists
- Greta Thunberg, after pointed UN speech, faces attacks from the right
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Trump takes aim at China, Iran and Venezuela at UN General Assembly
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders