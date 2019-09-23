Home > Business

Government confident of drop in onion prices

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Sep 2019 11:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 11:47 PM BdST

Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin has played down concerns over the spiralling prices of onions and said the prices are dropping rapidly as there is no shortage of the commodity in the market.

He gave the assurances during a meeting with importers, wholesalers, retailers and other stakeholders at the commerce ministry on Monday.

The government has recently started to import onions from Myanmar as well as its main supplier India in a bid to meet the demand for the kitchen ingredient, the secretary said. LCs have also been opened to import the product from Egypt and Turkey.

Prices of onions have soared in Dhaka in the last 10 days following India's decision to curb imports by imposing an $850 per tonne minimum export price on the commodity on Sept 13. The product is currently being sold for around Tk 70-80 per kg in local markets.

The commerce ministry has held several meetings to restore normalcy in the market. The government trading arm TCB has also started selling onions in the open market.

"In order to maintain the normal supply and price of onions, importers and traders must conduct their businesses with integrity. The government has taken all necessary measures and heightened monitoring efforts to ease and expedite imports and sales," said Jafar.

"We are importing significant amounts of onions from Myanmar daily and the quantity is being increased each time."

Pointing to a rise in the supply of domestic onions in the local market, the commerce secretary continued, "We have opened LCs to import large quantities of onions from Egypt and Turkey.

"These will arrive in a few days time. Aside from that, new supplies from India will also be available in the market soon."

The government has taken steps to ensure that onion supplies reach the local markets quickly, said Jafar, adding, "Onion stocks and supplies are normal in the country. There is no shortage of onions in any market. Consumers have nothing to be concerned about."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt upbeat on onion prices

A sales assistant packs clothes at a Primark store on Oxford Street in London June 20, 2014. Reuters

Primark considers Central American suppliers

bKash, Visa launch add money service

Amin H Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, is seen at the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 10, 2019. Reuters

Aramco ‘stronger than ever’: CEO

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Reuters

Trump, Modi could sign trade deal

Workers sort fabric at a Dollar Industries factory in Tirupur, India, on Sept. 3, 2019. India once had the world’s fastest-growing economy, but it has been battered by global and domestic forces and now its troubles are a warning sign for other developing countries. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Warning bells for India's economy

TIB praises Beximco

India gives companies $20.5 billion tax break

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.