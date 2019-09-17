Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling for banks
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2019 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 10:55 PM BdST
The central bank has moved to ease lending limits for banks in a bid to increase the flow of credit into the private sector.
The ceiling for advanced-to-deposit ratio or ADR that measures loans as deposits for commercial banks have been raised by 1.50 percentage points to 85 percent. For Islamic banks, the ADR has been fixed at 90 percent, up by 1 percentage point.
In a circular issued on Tuesday, Bangladesh Bank said the decision was taken after considering "the banking sector's capital base, liquidity and most importantly the implementation of Basel III".
On Jun 30, 2018, the ADR was capped at 83.5 percent for commercial banks and 89 percent for Islamic banks in an effort to curb aggressive lending.
Zayed Bakht, the chairman of Agrani Bank, said the move will boost lending to the private sector.
"It was a mistake to reduce the ADR at the time. Banks that exceeded the lending limits should have been penalised instead of being granted time extensions," he said.
But the central bank has now reverted to its previous position. As a result, borrowings will increase in the private sector while there will also be some cash flow into the share market. It will have a positive impact on investments," he added.
The private sector has seen an 11.26 percent growth in loans in the ongoing 2019-20 fiscal year. The figure stood at 11.32 percent the year before whereas the credit growth in the private sector in 2017-18 was nearly 17 percent.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A shadowy industry group shapes food policy around the world
- Govt to start selling onions to control prices on Tuesday
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- Autoworkers union goes on strike against GM
- Thyrocare Bangladesh signs MoU with Telenor Health
- Government to sell onion to control prices as India curbs export
- Insurers must get listed on share market within December, Kamal says
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- India announces measures to boost exports as economy loses steam
- Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
Most Read
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
- Rohingyas in Bangladesh face tide of hostility as welcome turns to fear
- Bangladesh condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations