Govt to start selling onions to control prices on Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 11:06 PM BdST
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB is set to start selling onions on Tuesday in an effort to offset the spiralling prices of the cooking ingredient in the market triggered by India's decision to curb exports.
The commodity will be sold on trucks at five points in the capital, including the National Press Club, Motijheel's Balaka Chattar and Khamarbari, said the government trading arm's spokesman Humayun Kabir.
"Trucks will gradually start selling the product at other locations," he told bdnews24.com on Monday.
On Sunday, retail prices of both local and Indian onions in the capital rose up to Tk 80 with a maximum hike of Tk 30 per kg, prompting the government to intervene.
But Humayun could not reveal the price at which the onions would be sold.
TCB often sells essential products on trucks to keep their prices down.
After the spike in prices of onions, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi sat with officials to discuss the situation on Sunday
The ministry also said it asked the Bangladesh Bank to take measures to lower LC margin and cut interest rate for onion import.
The ports have been asked to ensure quick release of imported onions.
