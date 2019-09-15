Insurers must get listed on share market within December, Kamal says

He asked the unlisted insurance firms to get listed in a meeting with chairpersons and managing directors of all the insurance companies in Dhaka on Sunday amid a slump in the capital market.

The insurance sector entrepreneurs agreed that the unlisted firms should get listed on the capital market, the minister told the media after meeting.

“The companies that will fail to get listed within three months (by December) will lose licence temporarily. They will be given a scope through mergers. Those who will not be able to get listed even after this will have their licences revoked,” he said.

Out of the 78 insurance firms operating in Bangladesh, 31 are still out of the capital market.