India announces measures to boost exports as economy loses steam

  Reuters

Published: 15 Sep 2019 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 12:29 AM BdST

India will relax rules for lending to priority sectors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, forecasting the move could lead to banks providing up to an extra 680 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) of export credit to help revive a slowing economy.

Sitharaman predicted the measures could lead to export credit rising by 360 billion to 680 billion rupees.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Sitharaman also detailed other steps, including improved insurance cover to banks that lend to exporters and the digitalization of certain services that she said would further bolster exports.

