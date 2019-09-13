Bangladesh now the fastest growing market in Asia: German businesses
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 01:18 AM BdST
The head of a German business delegation has witnessed the “tremendous transformation” of Bangladesh, and said it is now the “fastest growing” market in Asia.
Peter Clasen, Managing Partner of Wilhelm G Clasen, a major jute exporter from Bangladesh, was speaking to media on Thursday at the end of their five-day business visit from Sept 8.
“My first visit to Bangladesh dates back to the mid-1950s. Since then, the country has undergone a tremendous transformation. In particular, within the past decade, the economy has steadily grown making Bangladesh now the fastest growing market in Asia,” he said.
Clasen led a delegation of 23 CEOs and high-ranking business representatives who explored future business opportunities for German enterprises and to address key concerns faced by foreign investors.
Beyond already strong export industries like garments and jute, delegates represented sectors including construction, IT, interior design, shipping, tourism and environmental technologies.
German Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Fahrenholtz, who was also present at the briefing, said 60 German companies are currently present in Bangladesh. “Yet there is still huge potential for many more German businesses across various industries.”
He said several large German enterprises including BASF, Bayer, Commerzbank, DHL, Fichtner and Siemens have recently established a German Business Council.
During their visit, the delegation met Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, and Prime Minister’s Economic Adviser Mashiur Rahman, among others.
They also visited Chittagong and met the chairman of the Port Authority, and visited the container terminal.
The masterplan for future expansions has been developed together with German Hamburg Port Consulting.
All delegation members who came to Bangladesh for the first time were “highly impressed by the dynamic market and untapped business opportunities”, they said in a statement.
Cedric Dumont, CEO of BAUER Bangladesh, a world-leading construction company from Germany, said they have been active in many Asian markets, and only one month ago opened office in Bangladesh.
“We see huge potentials in the booming construction market where German companies can contribute with high-quality and cost-efficient foundation and ground solutions for key infrastructure projects.”
The Ostasiatischer Verein (German Asia-Pacific Business Association) together with Deutscher Industrie- und Handelskammertag (Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry) organised this visit.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Google to pay $1 billion in France to settle fiscal fraud probe
- Bangladesh is among Unilever’s tea suppliers, it reveals in drive for slave-free sourcing
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- A Hong Kong-London stock exchange bid ties 2 cities in turmoil
- Grameenphone, Robi take BTRC to court to settle audit over unpaid due
- Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39bn to take over London Stock Exchange
- UK PM May's Brexit negotiator Robbins to join Goldman Sachs
- Bangladesh joins Greece's biggest fair to tap Balkan market
- Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
- Bangladesh stands to gain more from Dhaka-Beijing FTA: Chinese expert
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant
- Bangladesh detains six for allegedly helping Rohingya forge documents for passports
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal