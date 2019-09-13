Home > Business

Bangladesh government to provide ICT entrepreneurs up to Tk 50 million fund

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Sep 2019 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 07:32 PM BdST

The government is set to launch a project to fund the ICT entrepreneurs aiming to develop innovative potentials of young people in the sector.

“Under the project to be called 'Bangabandhu Innovation Grant', each entrepreneur in hardware and R&D sector will receive the fund from Tk 1 million to Tk 50 million,” said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak while briefing the media on a three-day Digital Device and Innovation Expo in Dhaka on Friday.

The project will be launched on Oct 14 when the exhibition will be inaugurated, he said.

The government is now emphasising the ICT ecosystem after setting an earning target of $5 million a year from the hardware and software sectors.

“We want to make the ICT ecosystem a matchmaking platform. We need big funds for the ecosystem mechanism. The hardware and R&D sector has a bright future,”said the state minister.

Palak hoped that the hardware and R&D sector might generate more than 1 million job opportunities in the next five years.

At present, the country has around 5 million smartphone users and the local companies account for 17 percent of the devices, according to him.

Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy is expected to open the exhibition at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.

The objective of the event is to attract foreign investment by showcasing the local hardware and R&D products.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Information and Communication Technology Division, Bangladesh Computer Samity and Idea project will jointly organise the expo.

The exhibition will remain open to all from 10am to 8pm daily.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: An employee stocks toilet paper along an aisle of an Asda store in Kendal, northwest England, Britain August 30, 2015. Reuters

Britain won't run out of toilet paper after Brexit

Bangladesh 'fastest' growing market in Asia

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain Oct 21, 2016. REUTERS

BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS

Google to pay $1bn in France

File Photo: A worker picking tea leaves at a garden at Moulvibazar in Sylhet. Photo: asaduzzaman pramanik/ bdnews24.com

Bangladesh among Unilever’s tea suppliers

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Jun 1, 2017. A nearly $37 billion offer from the Hong Kong exchange to buy its London counterpart faces tough odds. If sealed, it could transform turbulent markets in Asia and Europe. The New York Times

HK-London stock exchange bid ties 2 cities in turmoil

GP, Robi move court over audit row

Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39bn to take over LSE

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.