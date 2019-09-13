Bangladesh government to provide ICT entrepreneurs up to Tk 50 million fund
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 07:32 PM BdST
The government is set to launch a project to fund the ICT entrepreneurs aiming to develop innovative potentials of young people in the sector.
“Under the project to be called 'Bangabandhu Innovation Grant', each entrepreneur in hardware and R&D sector will receive the fund from Tk 1 million to Tk 50 million,” said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak while briefing the media on a three-day Digital Device and Innovation Expo in Dhaka on Friday.
The project will be launched on Oct 14 when the exhibition will be inaugurated, he said.
The government is now emphasising the ICT ecosystem after setting an earning target of $5 million a year from the hardware and software sectors.
“We want to make the ICT ecosystem a matchmaking platform. We need big funds for the ecosystem mechanism. The hardware and R&D sector has a bright future,”said the state minister.
At present, the country has around 5 million smartphone users and the local companies account for 17 percent of the devices, according to him.
Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy is expected to open the exhibition at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.
The objective of the event is to attract foreign investment by showcasing the local hardware and R&D products.
Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Information and Communication Technology Division, Bangladesh Computer Samity and Idea project will jointly organise the expo.
The exhibition will remain open to all from 10am to 8pm daily.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Britain won't run out of toilet paper but fruit could be in short supply after Brexit
- Bangladesh now the fastest growing market in Asia: German businesses
- Google to pay $1 billion in France to settle fiscal fraud probe
- Bangladesh is among Unilever’s tea suppliers, it reveals in drive for slave-free sourcing
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- A Hong Kong-London stock exchange bid ties 2 cities in turmoil
- Grameenphone, Robi take BTRC to court to settle audit over unpaid due
- Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39bn to take over London Stock Exchange
- UK PM May's Brexit negotiator Robbins to join Goldman Sachs
- Bangladesh joins Greece's biggest fair to tap Balkan market
Most Read
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
- French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- Hasina again urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue fever