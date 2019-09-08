US, Bangladesh indispensible partners: Ambassador Miller
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 12:28 AM BdST
US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller has extolled Bangladesh’s economic progress and said Washington is an “indispensible partner” in this journey.
He was opening the new permanent office of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) in Dhaka on Saturday.
Bangladesh is rising and rapidly developing to achieve middle-income country status, Miller said. “All the progresses made in the economic journey, US and Bangladesh are indispensable partners in this extraordinary progress”.
The US will continue this “strong support” for Bangladesh’s development. “We will focus on ensuing free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said, adding that they will also support Bangladesh in addressing the challenges in the way forward.
He referred to the readymade garment industry in Bangladesh, which is the second largest exporter of clothes in the world.
“I truly believe Made in Bangladesh can someday be global gold standards for quality products, transparent business practices, ease in doing business and workers safety and rights.”
The US is the single-largest destination for Bangladesh’s exports. The AmCham was established in 1996 when the two-way trade was only $1.5 billion annually. Now it is more than $7 billion. Over 240 American companies are active in Bangladesh.
The new AmCham office is located on a 3100 square feet space on the 11th floor of the Pearl Trade Center at Progati Sharani near the American Embassy.
Former chiefs of the chamber spoke at the occasion moderated by President Md Nurul Islam.
